Elon Musk: Twitter to roll out feature to identity ‘associated’ organisations

Elon Musk: Twitter to roll out feature to identity ‘associated’ organisations2 min read . 05:55 AM IST
Elon Musk has said that organisations will soon be able to find out the Twitter accounts associated with them.
In an effort to combat the proliferation of fraudulent accounts, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed that businesses using the microblogging network would soon be able to discover the Twitter accounts connected to them. He also expressed regret about how slow the app was in many nations.
On November 13, Musk commented on the Twitter feature without going into much detail. "Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them," he tweeted.
The world's richest person then tweeted an apology for how slow Twitter was in some nations. He wrote, "Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"
Twitter recently discontinued the $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription service for iOS users after some individuals purchased the verification to mimic companies, people in the public eye, and even imaginary characters like Mario.
Many individuals were unhappy with Musk's decision to put the blue tick fee into effect. In the days following its acquisition, celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Gigi Hadid left Twitter, and some advertisers even withdrew their support from the platform.
Twitter earlier reinstituted "official" badges for famous accounts in an effort to stop people from imitating well-known companies. On November 11, the grey badge was once again visible beneath the listings for well-known companies and media organisations. The identification tag was in use prior to being stopped this week.
The list of countries that can receive the tag does not include India. Currently, “official" labels can be seen on relevant Twitter accounts from China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Belarus, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.
Musk has made a rush of moves since buying out Twitter. The moves are geared at addressing phoney identities on Twitter that have millions of daily active users.
(With ANI inputs)
