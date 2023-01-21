Elon Musk: Twitter will translate non-English ‘amazing’ tweets2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 08:29 AM IST
‘There are epic tweets in other countries every day,’ Elon Musk posted on Twitter.
Twitter will translate and recommend “amazing" tweets from people in “other" countries and cultures in the upcoming months, says Elon Musk. By saying “other" countries and cultures, he may have meant non-English speaking locations around the world.
