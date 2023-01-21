Twitter will translate and recommend “amazing" tweets from people in “other" countries and cultures in the upcoming months, says Elon Musk. By saying “other" countries and cultures, he may have meant non-English speaking locations around the world.

“In coming months, Twitter will translate & recommend amazing tweets from people in other countries & cultures," the Twitter boss posted.

Musk is especially impressed with some extraordinary tweets coming from Japan. “There are epic tweets in other countries every day (Japan especially)," Musk wrote while adding that tweets would be “translated before being recommended".

One Twitter user expressed their admiration for Musk making recent changes to the micro-blogging site. “What a HUGE difference between old-twitter and Elon Musk's new twitter. Old Twitter was focused on brainwashing the public and serving the Woke Mind Virus. New Twitter is a real company that focuses on providing a rich & entertaining customer experience," the user tweeted.

Another user, however, thought it would be unnecessary. “who's asking for this? Add the option to translate tweets from people I am following sure, but recommending tweets is not on any wish list (sic)," the user tweeted.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk testified in court to defend a 2018 tweet in which he claimed to have secured finance for a deal to take Tesla private that was never even close to materialising.

A $40-million settlement with securities regulators followed the tweet. He was called into court on January 20 for around 30 minutes to give sworn testimony in front of a nine-person jury and a packed house of reporters and other observers. It also resulted in a class-action lawsuit alleging he deceived investors.

Musk was then instructed to come on January 23 to answer additional questions after the trial was postponed for the weekend.

IMusk justified his frequent tweeting as "the most democratic way" to disseminate information while admitting that the 240-character Twitter character-limit sometimes makes it challenging to be as precise as possible. While one can be truthful on Twitter, there may not be much room to be “comprehensive", Musk said.



