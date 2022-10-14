Elon Musk under federal investigation, says Twitter in court filing2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 07:59 AM IST
The filing did not reveal the exact focus of the probes and which federal authorities are conducting them.
The social media company, Twitter, in a court filing released on Thursday said that Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc.