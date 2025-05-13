Elon Musk unveils plans to launch Tesla robotaxis and humanoid robots in Saudi Arabia

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has revealed plans to introduce the company’s autonomous Robotaxis and humanoid robots to Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step in the kingdom’s drive towards advanced technology and economic diversification,reported The National.

Speaking at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, Musk said that the arrival of Tesla’s self-driving vehicles—referred to as Cybercabs—would be “very exciting” for the region, reported the publication. Although no specific rollout date was given, the entrepreneur’s announcement aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to modernise its economy through innovation and emerging technologies.

Reportedly, Musk also disclosed that Tesla’s Optimus robots, designed to enhance productivity, will be deployed in the kingdom. He forecasted a transformative economic impact from humanoid robotics, suggesting their adoption could eventually lead to an economy ten times larger than the present one.

“These robots will be capable of moving around and interacting with their environment,” he said. “I believe we’re on the brink of a radically different future—one that is promising and fascinating.”

Drawing comparisons to popular culture, Musk reportedly likened the robots to the iconic Star Wars characters C-3PO and R2-D2, saying, “Everyone will want their own personal robot—perhaps something even better.”

Alongside his announcements on Tesla’s robotics and autonomous mobility, the Tesla CEO confirmed that his satellite internet venture, Starlink, has received approval to operate in Saudi Arabia’s maritime and aviation sectors. He also suggested that underground transport solutions developed by his tunnelling enterprise, The Boring Company, could help tackle urban congestion in the kingdom.

“You can essentially create a wormhole from one side of a city to another,” Musk said, referencing the success of the company’s Las Vegas project. “It feels like teleporting.”