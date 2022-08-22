Elon Musk valuable advice shared by billionaire: 'Don't attach yourself...'

In "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future" biography, The SpaceX founder told author Ashlee Vance that he did not get the job because he didn’t have a computer science degree. The incident forced him into entrepreneurship--the only way to get a job in tech. Consequently, Musk and his brother, Kimbal Musk, sold their first web software company Zip2 to the now-defunct computer company Compaq in 1999 for roughly $300 million. Musk used that money to start X.com, which eventually became PayPal.

