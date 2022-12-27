A Russian government official has made extremely bold predictions for the year 2023 like the UK will join the EU, all the largest stock markets will leave the US and move to Asia, Elon Musk will win presidential elections, etc. In a Twitter thread, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation has shared ten "futuristic hypotheses". He wrote, "Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution".

