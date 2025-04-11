Elon Musk, villain sidekick? Canada makes ‘comic’ comeback at Donald Trump’s tariff threats

Forget tariff tantrums, threats of annexing Greenland, Canada—US President Donald Trump now seems to be starting off a new chapter — a villain in a comic series. Trump's partner in crime? None other than Elon Musk.

Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex Canada and make it the 51st state of the United States, along with his series of tariff bombs has resurrected a 1970's superhero - Captain Canuck, Canada's version of Captain America.

Captain Canuck to save Canada? While countries look for tariff negotiations with Donald Trump, Captain Canuck — the crimson-and-white-clad protector of Canadian sovereignty — has emerged as Canadians' response to Donald Trump's repeated threats of annexation and tariffs.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk ‘imagined’ as villains In the Captain Canuck comics, Elon Musk has been portrayed as the devoted sidekick to ‘supervillain’ Donald Trump — both ultimately facing the wrath of Captain Canuck.

One panel captures the Canadian superhero dramatically intercepting Trump mid-scheme, while another shows a striking image of both Trump and Musk being dragged off by the collar, powerless against the red-and-white-clad defender of Canadian sovereignty.

‘...more united as Canadians,’ says comic creator Richard Comely, who first introduced Captain Canuck in 1975, said the current political climate has sparked a renewed surge of national pride. “All of a sudden, Canadians are looking to Captain Canuck as a symbol,” he explained. “To them, Captain Canuck represents independence — a figure who stands for Canadian values in the face of global uncertainty.”

"It's got a lot of Canadians, you know, thinking about their identity as Canadians and feeling more united as Canadians. We feel like, okay, we've got to stand in opposition to these proposals," the 74-year-old co-creator of the character told news agency Reuters.

While more than 75 countries were granted a temporary 90-day pause from the most severe duties, Canada remains subject to steep tariffs on critical exports, including steel, aluminum, automobiles, and energy products.

Donald Trump's Canada ambitions Earlier, Donald Trump had repeatedly called for Canada to become the 51st US state since his election victory in November 2024. Although the Trudeau government initially brushed off the comment as a joke, the jab took on a more menacing tone after Trump pledged in January to use “economic force” to compel the union and dismissed the border as an “artificially drawn line.”

Donald' Trump's post on Truth Social