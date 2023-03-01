Elon Musk vs China: Tesla CEO warned against sharing Wuhan COVID-19 lab leak report
The FBI has backed the claim, with director Christopher Wray stating on Tuesday that Bureau assessments showed a leak from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan likely caused the COVID pandemic.
As the Wuhan lab leak COVID-19 origin theory gains traction yet again, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been ‘warned’ against sharing the allegations. The remarks from China came via a social media post by the state-run Global Times newspaper after the business leader waded into the growing controversy.
