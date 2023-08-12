Amid the ongoing discussions about the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight, the Facebook boss has issued a new statement.
“I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg said.
“Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card," he added.
Mark’s comment comes as Musk earlier said that the UFC would not oversee the fight.
“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," Musk posted on X.
Elon Musk's bold idea of a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg has the Italian government talking. But, the famous Colosseum won't be the venue. The X boss and Zuckerberg hinted at this on social media.
This happened when Zuckerberg was launching Threads to compete with Musk's Twitter. Italy's Culture Minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, is considering the event. But it won't be in Rome, The Guardian reported.
Musk and Sangiuliano talked on the phone, sharing their love for ancient Rome. They want to mix history and charity. The event would honour Italy's culture, even though not at the Colosseum. Other places are being thought of.
