Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: ‘Anything he says…’ Facebook boss issues new statement on Tesla CEO

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: ‘Anything he says…’ Facebook boss issues new statement on Tesla CEO

1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 07:23 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Mark Zuckerberg is ready to fight Elon Musk but wants to work with professional organizations like the UFC or ONE for the event.

(FILES) (COMBO/FILES) Elon Musk said on August 5, 2023 that the 'cage match' he and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have seemingly agreed to as a fund-raiser will be carried live on X, formerly known as Twitter, which he owns. (Photo by Mandel NGAN and Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Amid the ongoing discussions about the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight, the Facebook boss has issued a new statement.

Amid the ongoing discussions about the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight, the Facebook boss has issued a new statement.

“I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg said.

“I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg said.

“Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card," he added.

“Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card," he added.

Also Read: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's fight will be held in Italy; to be livestreamed on X, Meta

Mark’s comment comes as Musk earlier said that the UFC would not oversee the fight.

Also Read: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's fight will be held in Italy; to be livestreamed on X, Meta

Mark’s comment comes as Musk earlier said that the UFC would not oversee the fight.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," Musk posted on X.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," Musk posted on X.

Elon Musk's bold idea of a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg has the Italian government talking. But, the famous Colosseum won't be the venue. The X boss and Zuckerberg hinted at this on social media.

Elon Musk's bold idea of a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg has the Italian government talking. But, the famous Colosseum won't be the venue. The X boss and Zuckerberg hinted at this on social media.

Also Read: Grimes believes Elon Musk's cage fight with Zuckerberg offers outlet for masculinity, hopes it doesn't occur

This happened when Zuckerberg was launching Threads to compete with Musk's Twitter. Italy's Culture Minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, is considering the event. But it won't be in Rome, The Guardian reported.

Also Read: Grimes believes Elon Musk's cage fight with Zuckerberg offers outlet for masculinity, hopes it doesn't occur

This happened when Zuckerberg was launching Threads to compete with Musk's Twitter. Italy's Culture Minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, is considering the event. But it won't be in Rome, The Guardian reported.

Musk and Sangiuliano talked on the phone, sharing their love for ancient Rome. They want to mix history and charity. The event would honour Italy's culture, even though not at the Colosseum. Other places are being thought of.

Musk and Sangiuliano talked on the phone, sharing their love for ancient Rome. They want to mix history and charity. The event would honour Italy's culture, even though not at the Colosseum. Other places are being thought of.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 07:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.