Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Meta CEO starts fresh tiff, says, 'Send me the location'1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg engage in verbal sparring, with Musk accusing Zuckerberg of not accepting the challenge. Responding to this, the X-owner accused Zuckerberg of apparently not accepting the challenge.
In a twist to the much-anticipated rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the two tech giants engaged in another round of subtle verbal sparring.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message