In a twist to the much-anticipated rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the two tech giants engaged in another round of subtle verbal sparring.

Zuckerberg posted on Instagram story, “Send me the location" along with the screenshot of Musk’s tweet where he had first challenged the Meta owner.

Responding to this, the X-owner accused Zuckerberg of apparently not accepting the challenge.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated, “Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION" Italy graciously offered a Colosseum Zuck declined I suggested his home as “safe space" Tragically, he was ahem “travelling" Is there anywhere he will fight?"

On a previous Sunday, Zuckerberg hinted in an enigmatic statement that he might have withdrawn from the confrontation.

In a Threads post, he indicated his intention to "direct his efforts towards competing with individuals who approach the endeavor with genuine determination."

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said in the post.

Musk, who took to X and threw some jabs at his tech rival. “Zuck is a chicken," Musk posted.

According to Variety, discussions regarding a potential MMA-style cage match between the CEOs of Meta and X/Twitter were initiated through a series of messages exchanged on their respective platforms. The dialogue was initiated by Musk, who responded to a Twitter thread on June 20 with a comment that read, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol."

Recently Musk posted that the “Zuck v Musk fight" would be live-streamed via X with all proceeds going to charity. Zuckerberg fired back at Musk, taking a subtle dig at X/Twitter, when he wrote on Threads, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

