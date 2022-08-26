Elon Musk Vs Twitter: Company's founder Jack Dorsey reveals his 'biggest regret'2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 06:25 AM IST
- Jack Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed
Twitter Inc founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey has said that he regrets the social media platform became a company. "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company," Dorsey tweeted in response to a question about whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned.