Elon Musk is recommending that his initial offer of $54.20 per share to take Twitter Inc. private be implemented, according to Bloomberg News. This news caused the shares of the social media company to soar.

Before trading was paused for a second time, Twitter shares increased 12.7% to $47.93 while Tesla Inc, the electric vehicle firm that Musk is the CEO of, decreased by around 3%.

Also Read: Elon Musk makes mother sleep in garage - here’s why

According to Bloomberg anonymous sources, Musk made the suggestion in a letter to Twitter. Reuters' inquiries for comment on Twitter and Musk's attorneys were not immediately answered.

The announcement comes just days before a highly-anticipated legal battle between Musk and Twitter in Delaware's Court of Chancery on October 17. Twitter was planning to ask the court to require Musk to consummate the deal at $54.20 per share.

Also Read: Elon Musk has a plan ‘so that civilisation is not wiped out’

"This is a clear sign that Musk recognized heading into Delaware Court that the chances of winning vs. Twitter board was highly unlikely and this $44 billion deal was going to be completed one way or another," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note after the news.

Also Read: Is Elon Musk buying Manchester United?

Elon Musk agreed to purchase Twitter for $44 billion in April. But, within weeks, the world's richest man claimed there were far more bot accounts than Twitter had estimated, which was fewer than 5% of all users.

(With agency inputs)