Elon Musk warns of ‘population collapse’ once again. Here's what he said

Elon Musk warns of ‘population collapse’ once again. Here's what he said2 min read . 06:36 PM IST
- The environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population, Elon Musk said adding, having kids is essential for maintaining civilization
Tesla Boss Elon Musk raised yet another alarm over China's declining birth rate that can lead to a possible ‘population collapse’ in the near future. Time and again, Musk has voiced concerns on the issue. Responding to an article that pointed out the issue of the declining population in China, the tech billionaire said, “Most people still think China has a one-child policy. China had its lowest birthrate ever last year, despite having a three-child policy! At current birth rates, China will lose ~40% of people every generation! Population collapse."
New platform BBC in a recent article, pointed out, the Asian country's population grew from 1.41212 billion to just 1.41260 billion in 2021 – a record low increase of just 480,000. From 2.6 in the late 1980s, China's birth rate has dropped from 2.6 in 1980s to 1.5 in 2021, the report further highlighted. Strict Covid measures have over the last two years have been linked to the drop in figures. The country had discontinued its one child-policy in 2016.
Elon Musk comments came at a time when the Chinese government is putting an effort to create awareness regarding the importance of getting married and have children. South China Morning Post had reported a few days back that “China has been facing a massive demographic challenge as the workforce shrinks in the rapidly ageing country. Its birth rate hit a record low in 2021. Only 10.6 million babies were born in China last year, the lowest number recorded since the Communist Party took power in 1949."
Earlier, rubbishing the narrative that more people are choosing not to have kids because it is harmful to the environment, he had said, it is "total nonsense" Last month, in an interview, Musk said, "population collapse is the biggest threat to the civilsation". On another instance, he had tweeted: "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception."
"Some people think that having fewer kids is better for the environment. The environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population. I know a lot of environmental stuff...Japan had lowest birth rate. Having kids is essential for maintaining civilization. We can't let civilization dwindle into nothing," Musk said.
