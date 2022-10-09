Elon Musk 'welcomes' Kanye West's return to Twitter after a 2 year hiatus

The singer and songwriter posted for the first time on Twitter since 2020, after his Instagram account was restricted for violating the Meta Platform's rules and regulation
Rapper Ye, better known by his birth name Kanye West, has posted on microblogging site Twitter for the first time in almost two years. The singer and songwriter posted for the first time on Twitter since 2020, after his Instagram account was restricted for violating the Meta Platform's rules and regulation.
Ye's Instagram account was suspended after what some groups are calling were ‘anti-Jewish’ posts. In the post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean "Diddy" Combs, with the caption "Jesus is Jew."
Tesla CEO Elon mUsk who is poised to buy the micro-blogging platform Twitter, was one of the first responders to Ye's tweet.
Ye posted a photo, where he is seen with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The rapper captioned the photo as," Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram. You used to be my nigga"
The rapper and businessman had last posted on Twitter in November 2020, just after the last US presidential election. He had previously received a temporary ban from the social network for posting private information of another individual, and also faced criticism from other Twitter users for his political views.
The Tesla CEO reinstated his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, saying he wants to create an “everything app" that could rival TikTok and WeChat.
He has said he will prioritize free speech on Twitter and criticized its decision to ban individuals such as former President Donald Trump for violating its rules.
Instagram restricts Ye's account
Instagram deleted content and placed a restriction on West’s account after he violated the site’s policies, a Meta spokesperson to several media houses. While the spokesperson didn’t specify what rules were violated, NBC reported that West had made a now-deleted post that was seen by some groups as anti-Semitic.
In the post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean "Diddy" Combs, with the caption "Jesus is Jew."
The message from Ye appeared to show Ye claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
The controversy arose after Ye appeared in a Fox News interview wherein he also echoed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. In the interview, Ye accused Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering Israeli treaties for monetary gain.
It’s not the first time Instagram has suspended West. In March, he was previously locked out from his account for a day for violating the social media platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.
