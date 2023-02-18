Tensed by his falling popularity, Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked employees on an urgent basis to develop a system to boost his tweets reach in the micro-blogging site, according to report.

Elon Musk's Cousin James Musk sent out a company-wide message at 2 am to alert developers about an “issue with engagement" on the social media platform, reported ‘The Chainsaw’.

Elon Musk was unhappy with the low response to his tweet about the Super Bowl against a similar tweet made by US President Joe Biden, reported the Australian website citing a report published by a newsletter that closely covers Twitter.

Joe Biden and Elon Musk tweeted in the support of Philadelphia Eagles team during Super Bowl football match. On one hand, where Biden’s tweet received 29 million impressions, Musk's tweet (which is deleted now) generated a mere 9.1 million impressions.

After the incident, Musk gave an ultimatum to his engineers to make sure his tweets get higher engagement or be fired.

However, the Twitter CEO has denied such claims made by the article. He also said that the informer of the Platformer article was a disgruntled employee and the company will take legal action against the ex-employee.

Several major media sources incorrectly reported that my Tweets were boosted above normal levels earlier this week.



A review of my Tweet likes & views over the past 6 months, especially as a ratio of followers, shows this to be false.



We did have a bug that briefly caused… https://t.co/nM3SgUfoM7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

In his recent tweet, Elon Musk rejected the claims made in article of several media outlets that his tweets were boosted above normal levels earlier this week. He supported his point by mentioning the review of his tweets likes and views over the past six months as the ratio of follower.

“Several major media sources incorrectly reported that my Tweets were boosted above normal levels earlier this week. A review of my Tweet likes & views over the past 6 months, especially as a ratio of followers, shows this to be false. We did have a bug that briefly caused replies to have the same prominence as primary Tweets, but that has now been fixed."

The “source of the bogus Platformer article is a disgruntled employee who had been on paid time off for months, had already accepted a job at Google and felt the need to poison the well on the way out. Twitter will be taking legal action against him. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

Replying one of the reports published about Elon's effort to raise his popularity with the help of a special system, Elon Musk tweeted, “ The “source" of the bogus Platformer article is a disgruntled employee who had been on paid time off for months, had already accepted a job at Google and felt the need to poison the well on the way out. Twitter will be taking legal action against him."