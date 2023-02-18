Elon Musk woke up employees at 2am, forced them to boost his posts, says report; he replies
Twitter CEO Elon Musk reportedly asked the employees at 2 am to find a system to boost his posts on the micro blogging site. However, Elon has denied the claim in his recent tweet
Tensed by his falling popularity, Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked employees on an urgent basis to develop a system to boost his tweets reach in the micro-blogging site, according to report.
