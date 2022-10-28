Elon Musk, world’s richest, took bank loans to finance Twitter deal

Elon Musk, world’s richest, took bank loans to finance Twitter deal2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 09:56 AM IST
Elon Musk, to finance the Twitter deal, secured about $13 billion by bank loans.
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal was finalised on October 27. World’s richest man initially wanted to limit his own investment in the $44 billion deal to little more than $15 billion. His stakes in Tesla were expected to support loans totaling around $12.5 billion, so he would have avoided having to sell those shares.