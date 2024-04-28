A Boeing 777-200ER with 227 passengers veered off course over the South China Sea, disappearing from civilian radar. The US Pentagon report found no evidence of UFO sightings or aliens, attributing such claims to misidentified technology since the 1940s.

Elon Musk, when responding to a post featuring a drone video allegedly related to the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, mentioned that he hasn't seen any “proof of alien activity". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post he replied to showed a video where something seemed to be flying near an aeroplane, suggesting it might be part of an operation.

A user posted the video on X, saying a thing seems to be “flying so close to the plane that it indicates an operation". Musk replied, “I have seen no evidence of aliens. If I did, I would 💯 post about it on 𝕏 instantly! SpaceX has almost 6000 satellites in orbit and not once have we had to maneuver around aliens. 👽"

However, users commented on the old video of the Malaysia Airlines flight disappearing from the radar.

The Boeing 777-200ER, with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board, last communicated with air traffic control about 38 minutes after takeoff while flying over the South China Sea.

Earlier in March, the US said that there is no evidence like UFO sightings, or aliens, with most cases involving misidentified ordinary objects.

The report indicated that misinterpretations of various new aerospace, rocket, and aircraft systems, such as stealth technology and drones, have contributed to UFO sightings since the 1940s. These cases often involve people mistaking experimental or advanced technology for UFOs, leading to a large portion of the sightings being traced back to identifiable human-made objects.

