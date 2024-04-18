Active Stocks
Elon Musk's X works with new Pakistan govt ‘to understand concerns’ after ban

Livemint

X is working to address concerns raised by the Pakistan government amid an ongoing ban. A Pakistan High Court said on April 17 that the government must restore social media platform X within one week

A man uses the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on his phone at a market in Islamabad on April 17 (AFP)Premium
A man uses the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on his phone at a market in Islamabad on April 17 (AFP)

Elon Musk-led X is currently working to understand concerns voiced by the Pakistan government amid an ongoing ban. The development came mere hours after the the Islamabad High Court heard a petition by journalist Ehtisham Abbasi against the disruption. Reports quoting lawyers indicate that the Sindh High Court has now ordered the government to restore access to the social media platform within a week.

“We continue to work with the Pakistani Government to understand their concerns," the company's Global Government Affairs team wrote online. 

The microblogging platform — formerly known as Twitter — was suspended across Pakistan on February 17 after former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha accused the chief election commissioner and the chief justice of being involved in poll rigging. Following the assertion, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party had called for protests.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 18 Apr 2024, 03:06 PM IST
