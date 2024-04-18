Elon Musk's X works with new Pakistan govt ‘to understand concerns’ after ban
Elon Musk-led X is currently working to understand concerns voiced by the Pakistan government amid an ongoing ban. The development came mere hours after the the Islamabad High Court heard a petition by journalist Ehtisham Abbasi against the disruption. Reports quoting lawyers indicate that the Sindh High Court has now ordered the government to restore access to the social media platform within a week.