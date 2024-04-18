Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Elon Musk's X works with new Pakistan govt ‘to understand concerns’ after ban

Elon Musk's X works with new Pakistan govt ‘to understand concerns’ after ban

Livemint

X is working to address concerns raised by the Pakistan government amid an ongoing ban. A Pakistan High Court said on April 17 that the government must restore social media platform X within one week

A man uses the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on his phone at a market in Islamabad on April 17

Elon Musk-led X is currently working to understand concerns voiced by the Pakistan government amid an ongoing ban. The development came mere hours after the the Islamabad High Court heard a petition by journalist Ehtisham Abbasi against the disruption. Reports quoting lawyers indicate that the Sindh High Court has now ordered the government to restore access to the social media platform within a week.

“We continue to work with the Pakistani Government to understand their concerns," the company's Global Government Affairs team wrote online.

The microblogging platform — formerly known as Twitter — was suspended across Pakistan on February 17 after former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha accused the chief election commissioner and the chief justice of being involved in poll rigging. Following the assertion, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party had called for protests.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.