Elon Musk is now reported to have been the ‘extra’ in marital affair, more than one. The Tesla chief is said to have been the cause of divorce between Google's co-founder Sergey Brin and his former wife Nicole Shanahan. The Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his California based lawyer wife Nicole Shanahan received confirmation of their divorce proceedings on 26 May, 2023.

According to international media reports, Brin and Shanahan will now split legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter. Further, Shanahan did not contest the divorce, she asked the court to award her spousal support, the court papers said. They settled other issues including lawyer fees and division of assets in confidential arbitration. According to a report by Business Insider, Brin and Shanahan had started dating in 2015, the year when the Google co-founder had divorced his first wife Anne Wojcicki. Brin and Shanahan got married in 2018. International media reports further state that they couple started living separately from 2021, following which Brin filed for divorce in 2022 citing ''irreconcilable difference''. A article in New York Post had stated that Brin filed for divorce about a month after his wife allegedly had a brief affair with Elon Musk. Notably, Musk and Brin had been friends for years. However, both Musk and Shanahan have denied their alleged affair. Wall Street Journal had in 2022 published an article titled 'Elon Musk's Friendship With Sergey Brin Ruptured by Alleged Affair''. ''Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night. I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic, '' Elon Musk had replied to Wall Street Journal on microblogging site 'X', on 25 July 2022

Shanahan also called the scandal ''utterly debilitating''. She insisted that she was never even more than friends with Musk.

''Did Elon and I have sex, like it was a moment of passion, and then it was over? No. Did we have a romantic relationship? No. We didn't have an affair,'' she claimed in July.

However, the Wall Street Journal remained unfazed and said they were ''confident in our sourcing, and we stand by our reporting.''

The 50-year-old Google co-founder is the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $118 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shanahan, 34, is a California-based attorney and the founder and president of Bia-Echo Foundation, as per her Linkedin profile.

Notably, this is not the first time, the father of eleven children, Elon Musk has been named the extra in a marital affair. His alleged ‘affair’ with actor Amber Heard was also a key point in the televised and scandalized divorce between Heard and her former husband Johnny Depp.