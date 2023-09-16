Elon Musk's alleged affair causes divorce of Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Elon Musk allegedly involved in marital affair causing divorce between Sergey Brin and his ex-wife Nicole Shanahan.
Elon Musk is now reported to have been the ‘extra’ in marital affair, more than one. The Tesla chief is said to have been the cause of divorce between Google's co-founder Sergey Brin and his former wife Nicole Shanahan. The Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his California based lawyer wife Nicole Shanahan received confirmation of their divorce proceedings on 26 May, 2023.
Shanahan also called the scandal ''utterly debilitating''. She insisted that she was never even more than friends with Musk.
''Did Elon and I have sex, like it was a moment of passion, and then it was over? No. Did we have a romantic relationship? No. We didn't have an affair,'' she claimed in July.
However, the Wall Street Journal remained unfazed and said they were ''confident in our sourcing, and we stand by our reporting.''
The 50-year-old Google co-founder is the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $118 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shanahan, 34, is a California-based attorney and the founder and president of Bia-Echo Foundation, as per her Linkedin profile.
Notably, this is not the first time, the father of eleven children, Elon Musk has been named the extra in a marital affair. His alleged ‘affair’ with actor Amber Heard was also a key point in the televised and scandalized divorce between Heard and her former husband Johnny Depp.