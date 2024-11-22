Elon Musk’s ex Grimes opens up on custody battle: ‘Much of the time sleeping and crying…’

  • Musician Grimes, Elon Musk's former partner, has opened up about the emotional and financial toll of their custody battle over their three children.

Updated22 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Musk and Grimes welcomes their second child, a girl they named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.
Musk and Grimes welcomes their second child, a girl they named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Grimes, born Claire Boucher, recently shared intimate details about her legal battle with tech billionaire Elon Musk over custody of their three children—X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Using Musk’s platform, X (formerly Twitter), she revealed the ordeal left her emotionally drained and financially strained.

“The threat of losing your kids while going bankrupt fighting for them is not conducive to creativity,” she wrote, describing a year of turmoil. Grimes admitted she spent much of the time “sleeping and crying” when not directly engaged in the fight.

Grimes, a successful artist in her own right, expressed frustration over the disparities in their resources, suggesting the legal system in states like Texas and California disadvantaged mothers. She alleged that modelling photos and social media posts were used in court to question her parenting skills, which she called demeaning.

In one candid post, she said Musk now feels “unrecognizable” compared to the man she once loved, hinting at their deep personal rift. Despite this, she has publicly supported Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, demonstrating her commitment to family beyond their conflicts.

Grimes revealed the battle’s impact on her art, calling it both devastating and inspiring. “Babies rip you apart and put you back together,” she said, reflecting on how motherhood transformed her. While acknowledging the pain of being separated from one child for five months, she expressed gratitude for the challenges, saying they fueled her upcoming work.

Reports suggest Musk and Grimes may be exploring shared living arrangements, but her revelations paint a more complicated picture of their relationship. Grimes remains optimistic, calling her latest creative projects both provocative and authentic.

Their stance of children's privacy

The former couple, first linked romantically in 2018, are parents to three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. While their first pregnancy was shared with the public, the couple has taken a much more private approach with their subsequent children, often keeping significant milestones out of the spotlight.

This commitment to privacy became evident when the existence of their third child was revealed only through journalist Walter Isaacson’s recent biography of Musk, more than a year after the child’s birth. Grimes has since expressed her determination to shield their children from the public eye, emphasizing her desire to provide them with a stable and nurturing environment.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM IST
      Popular in News

