Elon Musk's father Errol advises him to 'get some rest', 'visit India'; here's why

Describing Elon Musk, the Tesla founder and chief of social media platform X, as 'an energetic person', his father, Errol Musk, advised his son to 'get some rest', reported NDTV.

According to the report, on being asked to give advice to his son, Errol Musk laughed a bit and said that though his son is 53, he is like someone in his early 30s.

"Get some rest. Keep it up if you can. I do say to him, when I speak to him, 'try and take a break'," Musk Sr said while speaking with NDTV.

"He is 53. People at 53 say, 'Oh, we are too old'. But he is like someone in his early 30s."

Not only did Musk Sr. advise his son to take some rest, but he also stated that the latter should travel to India. Elon Musk was slated to visit India in April, but had put the plans on hold, citing pressing issues at Tesla.

"I am quite surprised he has not been to India. If he does not, he is making a big mistake..." Musk's father said.

Also Read | Musk laid out plans for Mars. SpaceX production will outstrip Boeing and Airbus

Focus on Neuralink Among other advice Errol Musk had for his son Elon was to focus on Neuralink, a transhumanist neurotechnology company which he had founded.

As per details, Neuralink develops implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to connect the human brain with computers. It enhances cognitive abilities and treat neurological disorders.

"The company amazes me. They are talking about rejoining spinal cords... enabling the blind to see... restoring hearing to people. It is not 'way in the future'. It is soon. They are being made... they already have brain implants that quadriplegics can operate computers," Errol Musk said.

Elon Musk's awaited visit to India Though on hold, it is expected that whenever Elon Musk visits India, he might include talks on investment, with Tesla and Starlink as the centrepoints of discussion.