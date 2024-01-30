Elon Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in first human patient. All you need to know about ‘Telepathy’
Neuralink, led by Elon Musk, has implanted its first chip in a human, with the initial results showing promising neuron spike detection. The first product, called Telepathy, aims to provide control over devices using just the power of thought.
Elon Musk's Nerualink has announced that it implanted its first chip in a human on Sunday and that the patient is recovering well, with initial tests showing 'promising neuron spike detection'. Musk's brain chip startup had received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct its first human trial last year, and the startup announced later that year that it was seeking volunteers to have its chips implanted.