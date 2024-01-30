Elon Musk's Nerualink has announced that it implanted its first chip in a human on Sunday and that the patient is recovering well, with initial tests showing 'promising neuron spike detection'. Musk's brain chip startup had received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct its first human trial last year, and the startup announced later that year that it was seeking volunteers to have its chips implanted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Informing about the human trial via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk also noted that the first Neuralink product is called Telepathy and it would provide humans with control over using their phone or computer just by thinking.

“Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal." Musk followed up in another post.

Notably, the billionaire has announced via his earlier posts on the platform that Neuralink's first product will enable people with paralysis to use their smartphones with their minds faster and without using thumbs.

Neuralink has already conducted extensive tests on animals and Musk has in the past shared videos of monkeys playing a game of pong while navigating the screen with just its brain. However, Musk's experiments with monkeys have got the company in trouble with some animal rights groups like the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Bloomberg reported.

