The biography " Elon Musk " by renowned author Walter Isaacson, who spent two years documenting the life of the billionaire, reveals interesting details about Musk's private life. The memoir dives into a specific incident in Elon Musk's life, illuminating his romance with actress Amber Heard.

According to Isaacson, during their romance, Elon Musk made a rather unique request to Amber Heard. He asked Heard to dress up as the character Mercy from the popular video game Overwatch.

The report by Isaacson also discusses Elon Musk's love of gaming and how closely it relates to his amorous encounters. The biography doesn't specify why Musk made the request, but it does imply that he could have noticed parallels between Amber Heard and Mercy from Overwatch.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Lessons From Hell: Five Commandments for Business

Mercy is a popular pick among Overwatch 2 players because of both her unique blend of offensive and defensive skills and her reputation in the gaming community for supporting peace.

Neither Elon Musk nor Amber Heard have issued a statement regarding the revelations presented in the biography. Readers gain a fascinating understanding of Elon Musk's enigmatic personal life, thanks to this book.

Elon Musk's suggestion that Amber Heard dress as the Overwatch character Mercy is still a mystery. Aside from his well-known profession in technology and space exploration, the biography depicts a guy who enjoyed fusing creativity and curiosity in other facets of his life.

Elon Musk's request demonstrates his passion for video games and his capacity to bring his hobbies into unanticipated contexts, making him an attractive character not just in the economic sector but also in the context of interpersonal connections.