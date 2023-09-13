Elon Musk's new biography reveals his romantic request to Amber Heard1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Biography reveals Elon Musk requested Amber Heard to dress as Overwatch character Mercy, highlighting his love of gaming and creativity in personal life.
The biography "Elon Musk" by renowned author Walter Isaacson, who spent two years documenting the life of the billionaire, reveals interesting details about Musk's private life. The memoir dives into a specific incident in Elon Musk's life, illuminating his romance with actress Amber Heard.