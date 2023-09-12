Elon Musk's Starlink denial for Ukraine's Crimea operation sparks Pentagon inquiry3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall suggests clearer language in military contracts after Elon Musk denied Starlink to Ukraine.
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has suggested that Elon Musk's decision to deny Ukraine access to Starlink internet services for a potential attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has prompted discussions about the need for clearer language in future contracts with the US military, specifying how procured services or products may be employed in wartime scenarios.