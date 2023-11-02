Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the global AI summit in the UK, discovering that Musk's son shares the middle name 'Chandrasekhar' after the Nobel physicist Professor S Chandrasekhar.

Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the global AI summit hosted by Britain. Sharing an interesting snippet of his activities at the summit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he “bumped" into Elon Musk, and got to know the Musk's son's middle name. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to microblogging site ‘X’, Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared that Elon Musk’s son with Shivon Zilis has the same middle name “Chandrasekhar", which is after the 1983 Nobel physicist professor S Chandrasekhar.

Shivon Alice Zilis is a Canadian venture capitalist who works in the technology and artificial intelligence fields. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK. @elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar" the Minister of State tweeted.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The Global AI Summit is a conference that brings together policymakers, investors, and innovators to discuss AI. The summit explores the state of AI, investment cases, commitments, and governance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is representing India at the two-day summit.

At the summit Chandrasekhar said India has moved the needle on the digital economy from about 4.5 per cent of the total GDP to a target of 20 per cent by 2025-26 and is at 11 per cent today.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is attending both days, and described the event as "timely". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It's one of the existential risks that we face and it is potentially the most pressing one if you look at the timescale and rate of advancement -- the summit is timely, and I applaud the prime minister for holding it," he said.

Elon Musk and UK PM Rishi Sunak are due to hold a joint Q&A session in London shortly after the event closes on Thursday.

The UK and its global partners on Wednesday announced an 80 million pound project for funding artificial intelligence projects around the world, beginning in Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement was made on the first day of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit that began today at the historic British technological landmark, Bletchley Park, near London.

The 80 million pounds (USD 100 million) funding is the result of a collaboration between Britain, Canada and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to boost "safe and responsible" programming, according to the UK Foreign Office.

The UK AI for Development Programme will contribute 38 million pounds to the collaboration which shows the UK investing in partnerships that are using cutting-edge technology to solve global challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!