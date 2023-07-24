Elon Musk's Space X rocket punctures Ionosphere. Will it affect Earth?2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Elon Musk founded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has reportedly created a hole in the ionosphere, a part of the Earth's atmosphere. This is not the first time the rocket has caused environmental damage.
Elon Musk founded Space X's Falcon 9 rocket has punched a hole in the Ionosphere, a part of the 10,000 kilometres Atmosphere. One Falcon 9 Rocket launched 22 Starlink satellites to orbit 23 July, Sunday, and landed the returning rocket on a ship at sea, according to reports.
