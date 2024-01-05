Elon Musk's SpaceX sues US agency that accused it of illegally firing workers
SpaceX has filed a lawsuit against the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to block a case accusing the company of illegally firing employees who criticized CEO Elon Musk. SpaceX claims the structure of the NLRB violates the US Constitution.
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Thursday sued the US labor board over a case of illegal firing of employees. According to the US agency, workers were illegally sacked by the rocket and satellite maker for allegedly calling CEO Elon Musk a “distraction and embarrassment".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message