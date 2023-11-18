Elon Musk's SpaceX uncrewed Starship spacecraft fails in space for second time
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft suffered a failure during its second test launch. The Super Heavy booster exploded after detaching, and contact was lost with the core Starship stage. The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
SpaceX's uncrewed spacecraft Starship, developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, was presumed to have failed in space minutes after lifting off on Saturday during its second test, after its first attempt ended in an explosion.
