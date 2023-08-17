Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX are trying to ‘help people of Hawaii’ devastated by wildfires1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Elon Musk's companies Tesla and SpaceX are assisting with recovery efforts in Hawaii after wildfires devastated the area. SpaceX's Starlink team has shipped and distributed over 650 kits to provide connectivity in Maui
Elon Musk on Wednesday said two of his companies - Tesa and SpaceX are doing their best to help the people of Hawaii. Hawaii's Maui and the town of Lahaina have been devastated by wildfires that have claimed the lives of over 110 people.
