Business News/ News / World/  Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX are trying to ‘help people of Hawaii’ devastated by wildfires

Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX are trying to ‘help people of Hawaii’ devastated by wildfires

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:40 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Elon Musk's companies Tesla and SpaceX are assisting with recovery efforts in Hawaii after wildfires devastated the area. SpaceX's Starlink team has shipped and distributed over 650 kits to provide connectivity in Maui

FILE - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, in Fremont, Calif. Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay, at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. Write a post, you still need to press a blue button that says “tweet” to publish it. To repost it, you still tap “retweet.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Elon Musk on Wednesday said two of his companies - Tesa and SpaceX are doing their best to help the people of Hawaii. Hawaii's Maui and the town of Lahaina have been devastated by wildfires that have claimed the lives of over 110 people.

Also Read: NYU professor claims his X account locked after snubbing Elon Musk

“Tesla & SpaceX/Starlink doing our best to be helpful to Hawaii" Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter) on 16 August.

Soon afterwards, Starlink informed about the works done in Hawaii in a X post, the company wrote, “To help provide connectivity in Maui, the Starlink team has shipped and distributed more than 650 kits to 40+ organizations on the island supporting recovery efforts."

Starlink was replying to a post on X about the organization Red Lightning Disaster Relief setting up free wifi for those affected by Maui wildfires.

Red Lightning also informed via a LinkedIn post that it bought 20 Starlink systems to bring internet connection in Lahaina. The organization noted, “We bought 20 Starlink systems to bring internet connection. We successfully set up multiple today, and will continue to set more up in the next few days."

Red Lightning said communication is one of the major needs in many areas with power lines down and connectivity hard to find.

Starlink said it covered 35 percent of the hardware cost and is working with the local retailers to make its device available at below cost. In a X post, Starlink said, “The Starlink team covered expedited shipping and distribution costs for all kits delivered to recovery efforts in Maui, donated ~35% of the hardware costs, and we are working with local retailers to make Starlink available below cost. More to come as needed!"

According to a Fox Business report, Starlink provides internet services using a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. The report further states that Starlink kits include pre-connected equipment that can be installed or mounted near the ground level to establish a connection and provide internet service.

17 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
