Elon Musk's Twitter rebranding plans run into Indonesia's anti-pornography laws

On Monday, the company began removing the word “Twitter" from the sign at its headquarters. The brand change was so spontaneous that the city of San Francisco asked the crane to stop removing letters, leaving just “er." “Twitter, or X, never proactively gave notice or inquired about sign removal/updates to the City, so it’s on pause until the Planning Department gives guidance to the Department of Building Inspections," a spokesperson for Mayor London Breed said in a statement.