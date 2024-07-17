Elon Musk’s two-word reply as Vivek Ramaswamy brings alive the ‘American Dream’ in his fiery speech. Read here

Millionaire entrepreneur Ramaswamy rises in Republican party, close to Trump. Immigration highlighted at Republican National Convention. Unauthorised crossings fall after Biden's rule.

First Published17 Jul 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee,
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee,(Bloomberg)

Elon Musk on Wednesday praised Vivek Ramaswamy for his fiery speech where he describes ‘American Dream’ as an ethos that lets an individual get ahead despite his or skin colour or race.

Ramaswamy says, If you disgree with everything I say then our message to you is this - we will still defend your right to say it because that is who we are as Americans. We are a country where we can disagree like hell and still get together at the dinner table at the end of it. That is what means to be an American.

Posting a clip from the video on X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla boss says praises Ramaswamy saying ‘Well said’.

 

 

Millionaire entrepreneur-turned-politician Ramaswamy has seen a meteoric rise in the Republican party. He is now considered as one of the close confidant of the former president Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

Republicans lean into Trump's border message during a convention night

Immigration took centre stage as the Republican National Convention resumed Tuesday, with speakers spotlighting a key element of former President Donald Trump's political brand that helped endear him to the GOP base when he began his first campaign in 2015.

Among speakers slated for Tuesday night were families who've been impacted by violent crime — part of a GOP strategy to link crime to border policies. They include the family of Rachel Morin, a Maryland woman whom prosecutors say was killed and raped by a fugitive from El Salvador and whose story has been frequently highlighted by Trump on the campaign trail.

Immigration has long been one of Trump's banner issues, as he has criticised the unprecedented number of migrants entering the country illegally through the US border with Mexico. The numbers of unauthorised crossings have fallen abruptly after President Joe Biden issued a rule suspending many asylum claims at the border.

