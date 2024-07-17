Elon Musk’s two-word reply as Vivek Ramaswamy brings alive the ‘American Dream’ in his fiery speech. Read here

Elon Musk on Wednesday praised Vivek Ramaswamy for his fiery speech where he describes ‘American Dream’ as an ethos that lets an individual get ahead despite his or skin colour or race.

Ramaswamy says, If you disgree with everything I say then our message to you is this - we will still defend your right to say it because that is who we are as Americans. We are a country where we can disagree like hell and still get together at the dinner table at the end of it. That is what means to be an American.

Posting a clip from the video on X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla boss says praises Ramaswamy saying ‘Well said’.

Millionaire entrepreneur-turned-politician Ramaswamy has seen a meteoric rise in the Republican party. He is now considered as one of the close confidant of the former president Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

