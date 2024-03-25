Elon Musk's X shows support to paediatrician Kulvinder Kaur Gill's against 'Canada govt-supported efforts to cancel her
Gill, a practising immunologist and paediatrician, found herself at the centre of controversy after publicly expressing her opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments' COVID lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates on X.
In a bold move to uphold the principles of free speech, X (formerly Twitter) has pledged its support to Kulvinder Kaur Gill, a Canadian physician who faced legal battles and financial hardship for voicing her opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic.
