Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ News / World/  Elon Musk's X shows support to paediatrician Kulvinder Kaur Gill's against 'Canada govt-supported efforts to cancel her
BackBack

Elon Musk's X shows support to paediatrician Kulvinder Kaur Gill's against 'Canada govt-supported efforts to cancel her

Livemint

Gill, a practising immunologist and paediatrician, found herself at the centre of controversy after publicly expressing her opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments' COVID lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates on X.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, (REUTERS)Premium
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, (REUTERS)

In a bold move to uphold the principles of free speech, X (formerly Twitter) has pledged its support to Kulvinder Kaur Gill, a Canadian physician who faced legal battles and financial hardship for voicing her opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gill, a practising immunologist and paediatrician, found herself at the centre of controversy after publicly expressing her opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments' COVID lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates on X. Her outspoken stance drew harassment from legacy media, censorship from prior Twitter management, and investigations by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), resulting in "cautions" being placed on her permanent public record.

The legal battles drained Gill's life savings, leaving her with a staggering $300,000 court judgment due on Monday. In a crowdfunding campaign launched on GiveSendGo to pay the judgment, Gill's plight caught the attention of Elon Musk, the CEO of X.

Recognizing the importance of defending free speech, Musk pledged to support Dr. Gill's campaign earlier this week. X has now announced that it will fund the remaining amount needed to cover Dr. Gill's $300,000 judgment and legal bills.

The platform issued a statement emphasizing the crucial role of free speech in safeguarding democracy and combating totalitarianism. "Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms," the statement read. “We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X, we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely."

Gill's case has sparked a broader discussion on the importance of open discourse and the potential consequences of silencing dissenting voices, even those that challenge mainstream narratives or government policies.

As X doubles down on its commitment to free speech, the platform aims to create a space where diverse perspectives can be shared and debated without fear of censorship or retribution, fostering a more robust and vibrant public discourse.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Mar 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App