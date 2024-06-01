Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon host a "town hall" with Donald Trump, shortly after the Republican presidential candidate was found guilty of illegally influencing the 2016 election by paying hush money to a porn actor. No date has been announced for the event, which could also feature independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

The information was confirmed after Musk responded to a New York Post story about X hosting a town hall with the former US president by saying "This will be interesting". Notably, Musk, who has voted for both Republicans and Democrats in the past, has been increasingly critical of the Biden administration in recent days as he has moved closer to Trump.

A recent report in the Wall Street Journal also suggested that Trump could choose Musk for a role in the White House if he wins the upcoming presidential election.

Elon Musk defends Trump's guilty verdict:

While reacting to Trump's guilty verdict in the Hush money case, Musk reacted, “Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system."

“If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter – motivated by politics, rather than justice – then anyone is at risk of a similar fate." the billionaire added

Trump was convicted on 34 criminal counts related to falsifying documents to conceal a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, allegedly aimed at swaying the 2016 election, in which he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Despite this conviction, Trump confronts three other criminal prosecutions, including two concerning his efforts to challenge his defeat to Biden in the 2020 election. However, the New York verdict may be the sole one delivered before Americans head to the polls, as legal complications have delayed the other cases. Throughout, Trump maintains his innocence, denouncing all four cases as “politically driven".

