Elon Musk's X to soon host ‘town hall’ with Donald Trump after guilt verdict in hush money trial
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon host a "town hall" with Donald Trump, shortly after the Republican presidential candidate was found guilty of illegally influencing the 2016 election by paying hush money to a porn actor. No date has been announced for the event, which could also feature independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy.