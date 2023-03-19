OpenAI released ChatGPT just four months ago and in that brief time, it has had a profound impact on the world. The artificial intelligence-based chatbot allows you to have human-like conversations and helps with email writing, poem writing, academic writing, etc.

It has created ripples throughout the academic industry. This has created a cause for concern among academics and educators, who feel that students will use this chatbot to complete assignments, instead of using their own ‘brains’.

Many schools and universities have already imposed a ban on the use of ChatGPT while leading publishers like Elsevier and Cambridge University Press allow the use of OpenAI's chatbot for academic writing.

“Leading academic publishers like Elsevier and Cambridge University Press to say you can use apps like ChatGPT for academic writing. You can use text generated by apps like ChatGPT and Bing but you can't list them as authors or co-authors. That's huge!" Generative AI posted on LinkedIn.

It has been already said that people can use ChatGPT to create their content with rising demand for well-crafted content for products, brands, and websites. They can simply ask the chatbot to give a response on the said content and then tweak the content to come up with the desired article.

The chatbot can also be used to earn by using affiliate marketing, one of the methods to sell products, services, and brands by promoting them on your content or platform and getting a commission from that platform.

In addition, to provide writing services, you can use the software to provide editing services. Articles, blog posts, and other written content can be easily edited by using ChatGPT.

OpenAI has recently unveiled the latest addition to its series of language models – the GPT-4 which promises to be more sophisticated and better than its predecessor, the GPT-3.

The GPT-4 can communicate with people in multiple languages, providing accurate and seamless translation. This could significantly improve global communication, making it easier for people to understand each other regardless of language barriers.