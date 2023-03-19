Elsevier, Cambridge University Press allow use of ChatGPT for academic writing2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:05 AM IST
OpenAI has also launched ChatGPT-4 which promises to be more sophisticated and better than its predecessor, the GPT-3.
OpenAI released ChatGPT just four months ago and in that brief time, it has had a profound impact on the world. The artificial intelligence-based chatbot allows you to have human-like conversations and helps with email writing, poem writing, academic writing, etc.
