A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.
European Medicines Agency's safety committee also recommended a similar warning to be included for Johnson & Johnson's one shot vaccine.
The committee, after reviewing data, concluded that a causal relationship between these two vaccines and transverse myelitis is at least a reasonable possibility.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
