Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  EMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

EMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

A nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine
1 min read . 07:57 PM IST Reuters

  • European Medicines Agency's safety committee also recommended a similar warning to be included for Johnson & Johnson's one shot Covid vaccine.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

European Medicines Agency's safety committee also recommended a similar warning to be included for Johnson & Johnson's one shot vaccine.

European Medicines Agency's safety committee also recommended a similar warning to be included for Johnson & Johnson's one shot vaccine.

The committee, after reviewing data, concluded that a causal relationship between these two vaccines and transverse myelitis is at least a reasonable possibility. 

The committee, after reviewing data, concluded that a causal relationship between these two vaccines and transverse myelitis is at least a reasonable possibility. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!