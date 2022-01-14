EMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

EMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
- European Medicines Agency's safety committee also recommended a similar warning to be included for Johnson & Johnson's one shot Covid vaccine.
A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.
European Medicines Agency's safety committee also recommended a similar warning to be included for Johnson & Johnson's one shot vaccine.
The committee, after reviewing data, concluded that a causal relationship between these two vaccines and transverse myelitis is at least a reasonable possibility.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
