EMA to take decision earlier than Jan 12 to authorise Moderna Covid vaccine

EMA to take decision earlier than Jan 12 to authorise Moderna Covid vaccine1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2020, 11:43 PM IST
The EMA has moved forward the date from January 6 to January 12 to make a decision
The EU's medicines watchdog said on Thursday that it had moved forward the date for a decision on authorising Moderna's coronavirus vaccine to January 6 from January 12.
The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency said US-based Moderna had sent extra data ahead of schedule, so the regulator had "scheduled an extraordinary meeting on 6 January 2021 to conclude its assessment, if possible".
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×