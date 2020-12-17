OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EMA to take decision earlier than Jan 12 to authorise Moderna Covid vaccine
Photo: AFP

EMA to take decision earlier than Jan 12 to authorise Moderna Covid vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2020, 11:43 PM IST AFP

The EMA has moved forward the date from January 6 to January 12 to make a decision

The EU's medicines watchdog said on Thursday that it had moved forward the date for a decision on authorising Moderna's coronavirus vaccine to January 6 from January 12.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency said US-based Moderna had sent extra data ahead of schedule, so the regulator had "scheduled an extraordinary meeting on 6 January 2021 to conclude its assessment, if possible".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

