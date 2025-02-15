A TikTok influencer, Krystal Joyce, has been awarded €20,000 ( ₹18 lakh) in damages after being defamed by the clothing retailer Zara and its security company, Bidvest Noonan. The Circuit Civil Court ruled in her favour after she experienced a distressing incident at Zara’s Blanchardstown store in Ireland. The Circuit Court can hear cases involving compensation claims up to €75,000 ( ₹68 lakh).

Joyce, who has over 125,000 followers, often visits stores to try on clothes and promote them on TikTok. However, during one visit, a female security guard pulled back the curtain of her changing room while she was partially dressed. This caused 20-year-old significant embarrassment.

Joyce also heard a security guard repeatedly say, “I am calling the guards”. She apparently implied the TikToker had done something wrong. This stunned the young social media influencer.

While Krystal wanted to leave the store right away, she was prevented from leaving the changing area and later questioned in front of other customers. That caused her further distress, RTE.ie reported.

Judge Roderick Maguire found Joyce to be a truthful witness and stated that she had suffered significant emotional upset. He criticised Zara and Bidvest Noonan's behaviour and ruled that their actions publicly defamed Joyce and unfairly implied criminal behaviour.

"This was a public place she was used to frequenting and in the habit of trying on clothes. I accept there were other people there, and I fully accept her evidence," RTE.ie quoted Judge Roderick Maguire as saying.

‘Glaring inconsistencies’ Judge Roderick Maguire also noted “glaring inconsistencies” in Zara’s defence, particularly highlighting a falsified note one of their witnesses presented.