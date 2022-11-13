‘Embarrassingly wrong’: Elon Musk's Twitter theory rubbished by ex-employee

Since his takeover of the micro-blogging platform twitter, Elon Musk has made several controversial decisions and statements that have more often than not backfired on the Tesla CEO. Within the two weeks that Musk has taken charge of Twitter, a company overhaul saw roughly 50% global workforce laid off, blue tick for verified account become a paid subscription model available to everyone.
This time Elon Musk went ahead to suggest that Twitter is the largest driver of clicks, or referrals. "Twitter drives a massive number of clicks to other websites/apps. Biggest click driver on the Internet by far," he said in response to an exchange indicating how Twitter "drives so few clicks".
However, this now deleted tweet received several fact checks that ultimately proves that may be Elon Musk isn't as aware of the social media platform he bought on impulse.
A former employee of the micro-blogging platform noted Elon Musk's response and said, "Lies. I worked at Twitter 5 yrs + wrote 2 books on social media mktg. this is 100% FALSE & Twitter knows it. We never sold it on clicks, bc it is much lower on traffic than FB, LI, etc. Twitter has other key strengths. (& mrkting is way more than clicks;) (sic)," .
Claire Diaz-Ortiz rubbished the billionaire's claim and backed it with information too.
Meanwhile, another Twitter user, Tom Coates, said that Elon Musk's claims were ‘embarrassingly wrong’.
Tom Coates, a product developer, took to Twitter and wrote, "100% wrong. Embarrassingly wrong. I mean even if you ignore the search engines it's wrong. I can feel your ad execs and partnerships people (if there are any left) shriveling up the more you type,"
Coates, a verified Twitter user, substantiated his claims, wherein he shared a study which shows that at 74.1%, Facebook was the leading generator of traffic to other websites, in fact much ahead of Twitter's 7.73%.
Elon Musk, who has been looking for ways to make Twitter profitable, on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, two weeks after buying it for $44 billion.
He also warned that Twitter would not be able to "survive the upcoming economic downturn" if it fails to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, as per reports/
After taking over on October 27, Musk moved to clean house and has said the company was losing more than $4 million a day, largely because advertisers started fleeing once he took over.
Twitter has $13 billion in debt after the deal and faces interest payments totaling close to $1.2 billion in the next 12 months. The payments exceed Twitter's most recently disclosed cash flow, which amounted to $1.1 billion as of the end of June.
He also began charging $8 a month for the Twitter Blue service which will include a blue check verification before pausing it on Friday. It will probably "come back end of next week", he said today.
