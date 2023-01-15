Embraer  aims  to  boost  localization plans in bid to land defence orders

Caetano Neto also laid out Embraer’s future plans. First, the firm hopes to sell India its multi-role light attack aircraft, the A-29 Super Tuscano. The Brazilian aviation major believes that this platform will prove attractive to the IAF, Indian Navy, Coast Guard and border security forces like the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF). This platform is currently used by the Philippines, Indonesia, Lebanon and a number of Latin American air forces. Embraer also hopes to use its prior experience in radar systems to help India manage its land and coastal borders.