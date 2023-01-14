Emergency blackouts in most Ukrainian regions due to shelling: Energy minister

Ukraine energy minister German Galushchenko has said that emergency blackouts were applied in "most regions" due to a fresh barrage of Russian attacks.
"Today the enemy attacked the country's energy generation facilities and power grid again. There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions," Galushchenko said on Facebook.
"Due to the shelling, emergency blackouts have been introduced in most regions," the minister said.
Energy operator Ukrenergo also said emergency blackouts were introduced "in a number of regions" to mitigate the impact of Russia's "12th massive missile attack on the energy sector of Ukraine".
"The situation is complicated in Kharkiv and Lviv regions, where as a result of the attack there is partially no power supply, repair crews are already working to restore it," Ukrenergo also said.
Energy providers have been racing to repair the power grid as winter deepens and Russia continues to systematically target energy infrastructure.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian missile attacks on Saturday struck energy targets, causing new disruptions in energy supplies, particularly in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.
In his video address, he said, "Unfortunately, there were hits on energy infrastructure." "In this connection, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv region and Kyiv region."
At least five people were killed and dozens wounded after a Russian missile strike demolished much of a high-rise apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
(With inputs from agencies)
