'Emergency phone alerts, explosion sounds in background’: How Dubai, Beirut, Sharjah woke up to Eid-ul-Fitr today

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: People living in the Gulf region welcomed Eid-ul-Fitr on 20 March, amid explosions, emergency alerts, and a palpable sense of uncertainty as the war in the Middle East has raged on for weeks now.

The Eid, being celebrated in the Gulf on Friday, marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. Mint spoke with people in many Gulf nations as they prepared for special Eid prayers today.

The conflict was triggered by Israel and the United States attacking Iran on 28 February, almost ten days into Ramadan 2026. What followed was a spate of assassinations and targeted bombings in Iranian cities. Tehran responded with what it called retaliatory strikes on Israel and on the US-Israel military bases across its Muslim neighbours in the Gulf region.

“Emergency alerts on the phone and multiple explosions overhead just as we step out for Eid Prayers. May Allah keep us all safe. Eid Mubarak,” said an Indian settled in Dubai in response to Eid greeting messages.

Eid namaz is a special prayer offered soon after sunrise on Eid. In Dubai, the prayers took place at 6:40 AM (8.10 AM IST), with full readiness ensured at more than 900 mosques.

“Heard two explosions back to back in Dubai. Iran needs to give us a break on Eid at least. Eid prayer in 40 minutes,” a user wrote on X before the Eid prayers.

‘Festivities are dampened’ The cascading effect of the US-Israel-Iran war has left an indelible mark on the region and threatens to spread far beyond. With the Strait of Hormuz virtually brought to a standstill and threatening global energy security, the economic footprint of this war has started reaching far beyond, including India, which relies heavily on energy supplies from the oil wells of Arabia.

Under these circumstances, Eid festivities are unlikely to bring much relief to people living in the Gulf.

“This Eid is basically a thanksgiving after the month-long fasts. But the festivities are dampened this year because of the conflict,” said Adnan Shah, who works out of Abu Dhabi and decided not to return to Kashmir to celebrate Eid this time.

View full Image View full Image Muslims during Eid Prayers at Al Noor Masjid in Corniche, Majaz 1, Sharjah, UAE ( Adil Siddiqui )

Even the conflict has seeped into Eid greetings this time, with messages now carrying wishes of safety and security. “May Allah protect everyone and keep us safe from all harm. Such moments remind us how precious peace is. Stay safe and everyone take care of your loved ones. Eid Mubarak,” read a message by Shahid, settled in Sharjah.

A healthcare professional in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah told news agency PTI that the Indian community in this part of the world has largely stayed put and has not panicked at all. "They are aware that this is a passing phase and that they have too high stakes to just desert the region."

Day 21 of War The competent authorities in Dubai have confirmed that the sounds heard in several areas across the emirate were caused by successful interceptions carried out by air defence systems, Gulf News reported, as the war enetered 21st day on Friday.

Officials clarified that the noises reported by residents were the result of defensive measures that successfully intercepted aerial threats, the report said.

To ensure residents' safety, Eid prayers were held exclusively in mosques. No one was allowed to offer prayers in outdoor spaces this year. This measure is implemented in coordination with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah. Worshippers were urged to arrive early and adhere to all guidelines to ensure a safe prayer experience.

'There's no joy for Eid' In Lebanon, the renewal of the war between Israel and the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group has displaced one million people in Lebanon. Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,000 people, Lebanese health officials were quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Earlier this month, the Iran-backed Hezbollah entered the wider Iran war by firing rockets at Israel, prompting heavy Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, driving many from their homes.

“There's no joy for Eid or for Ramadan or for anything,” Lilian Jamaan told PTI on the phone, speaking from a school-turned-shelter in the Lebanese city of Sidon on Eid eve.

Emergency alerts on the phone and multiple explosions overhead just as we step out for Eid Prayers. May Allah keep us all safe. Eid Mubarak.

View full Image View full Image Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Eid namaz is a special prayer offered soon after sunrise on Eid.Here worshipers are seen offering Namaz at a mosque in Sharjah ( Gulf News )

Unfazed, people were seen flocking to malls and shopping complexes in most Gulf cities, including Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE, for last-minute shopping on Thursday.

“Alhamdulillah, the markets and malls are packed with people preparing for Eid; everything is normal. The people of the UAE place their trust in Allah, then in their leaders,” Faris Al Hammadi, an Islamic scholar based in the UAE, posted on X.