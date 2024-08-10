Emergency vehicles, Secret Service rush to White House to probe ‘suspicious’ item: Report

  • Emergency vehicles and Secret Service reportedly rushed to the White House in the United States to probe ‘suspicious’ item

Livemint
Updated10 Aug 2024, 07:15 AM IST
The White House has not yet issued a formal statement on the investigation
The White House has not yet issued a formal statement on the investigation(REUTERS)

Emergency vehicles and Secret Service on Saturday, August 10, rushed to the White House in the United States (US) to probe a ‘suspicious’ item. According to the reports, several entrances have been sealed off in view of the ongoing investigation.

According to the reports, the suspicious object was producing odor “outside the perimeter of the White House, next to the Treasury Building”. It is being investigated. The ABC News correspondent later quoted the Secret Service as saying that “it is a routine closure to investigate a suspicious item.”

The White House has not yet issued a formal statement on the investigation and the presence of the emergency vehicles and Secret Service at the building. President Joe Biden, however, is not at the White House.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's plane was also diverted on its way to Bozeman, Montana, due to a mechanical issue but landed safely in nearby Billings, according to the reports.

The former president was heading to Bozeman for a Friday night rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Trump's campaign posted a video of him upon landing in which he said he was glad to be in Montana but did not mention anything about the landing.

In other news, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also Democrats presidential candidate against Republican Donald Trump, next week will make their first trip together since the president dropped out of the election race.

Despite the end to his reelection bid in the US Presidential elections, Joe Biden's aides say his intention is to "focus on the American people, to ... continuing to deliver and build on the unprecedented successes — historic, historic successes — that he has had in the last three and a half years with the vice president.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 07:15 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldEmergency vehicles, Secret Service rush to White House to probe ‘suspicious’ item: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.000.00
      Chennai
      71,212.000.00
      Delhi
      70,312.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue