Home >News >world >Emergent signs $174 mn deal to make AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Emergent signs $174 mn deal to make AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST Trisha Roy , Reuters

  • Company's vaccine, which has been co-developed by University of Oxford, is among the first to move into mid-stage trials
  • Emergent signed the latest contract of $87 million to become the development partner with AstraZeneca

BENGALURU : Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Monday it signed a $174 million agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and manufacture the British drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

AstraZeneca in June picked Emergent to help produce 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine pledged to the United States.

AstraZeneca has signed manufacturing deals globally to meet its target of making 2 billion doses of the vaccine, including with two Bill Gates-backed ventures and a $1.2 billion agreement with the U.S. government.

The company's vaccine, which has been co-developed by University of Oxford, is among the first to move into mid-stage trials. There are no approved vaccines or treatments for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The latest contract follows an $87 million contract in June where Emergent signed an agreement to become the development partner for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Activities under the agreement will be at Emergent's Baltimore Bayview facility, the company said, which is a designated center by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for rapid manufacturing of large quantities of vaccines and treatments.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

