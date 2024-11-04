Emerging Currencies Rally as Traders Reassess US Election Bets

A gauge of emerging-market currencies gained Monday ahead of the US election as traders reassessed bets on Donald Trump returning to the White House after weekend polls indicated Vice President Kamala Harris was gaining ground across key swing states.

A gauge of emerging-market currencies gained Monday ahead of the US election as traders reassessed bets on Donald Trump returning to the White House after weekend polls indicated Vice President Kamala Harris was gaining ground across key swing states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MSCI’s index for emerging currencies gained 0.3%, with the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso leading the advance amid a widespread re-evaluation of the so-called Trump trade.

An index of the greenback dropped the most in more than a month, while Treasury yields fell. Bets on a Trump victory had supported the dollar on expectations of trade tariffs and inflationary policies that could force the Federal Reserve to keep a more restrictive monetary policy stance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Latam FX and rates are rallying as recent polls suggest a bounce in Harris polling," according to Citi analysts led by Ernesto Revilla. Still, “the risk appetite remains low as the results can be binary, especially for some EM jurisdictions."

A weekend poll showed Harris with a lead in Iowa — a state Trump has won in each of his prior election contests.

The Brazilian real rose as much as 1.9%, its biggest intraday jump since Aug. 23, as the currency rebounds from Friday’s rout that was driven by rising concerns over the nation’s fiscal outlook. The currency is now gaining on the fading Trump trade as well as investor expectations that the government will announce spending cuts this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mexican peso, which has suffered from Trump’s talk of imposing tariffs, rose as much as 1.6%, its biggest intraday gain since Sept. 13.

Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies LLC, said he will be focusing on the Mexican peso and the impact of the election. Despite Harris’ advance in the latest polls, voters are narrowly split both nationally and across the swing states that will decide the election.

“I don’t think anyone has any idea what will transpire tomorrow although a tremendous amount of ink has been spilled trying to strategize around it," Bechtel wrote in a note on Monday. “More likely than not though, it will take a few days to clear all the volatility, with things too close to call." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Harris win would likely lead to lower volatility and a reduced risk premium, according to Fredrik Repton, senior portfolio manager for global fixed income and currencies at Neuberger Berman.

“In that scenario, also if it’s a split government, the Fed may not have to keep monetary policy as restrictive, and so in that case we think carry would come into play," Repton said on the Bloomberg TV, pointing to the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real as attractive opportunities in such an outcome.

Apart from the political risks, investors are also bracing for a series of central bank decisions this week that may amplify market swings. The Fed is widely expected to dial down the pace of easing to a quarter-point as the economy remains underpinned by resilient consumer spending. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In eastern Europe, Poland and Romania will likely keep borrowing costs unchanged, while Czech policymakers look poised to extend interest-rate cuts. Meanwhile, Brazil’s central bank is expected to lift its benchmark rate amid concerns about fiscal slippage.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s gauge of emerging-market equities rose 0.7% on MOnday, fueled by a rebound in the tech segment following last week’s selloff. Shares in chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. snapped a four-day decline and posted the biggest gain in two weeks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}