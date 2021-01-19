Emerging markets have less reason to fear the Fed

Recent ructions in US government bond markets have revived discussions of a potential “taper tantrum," mirroring the expectations of a sudden rise in interest rates that came in 2013 as the Federal Reserve signaled its intention to cut back its enormous bond-buying program.

At the time, the news took investors by surprise and rocked emerging markets. There is less prospect of that this time: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says he wants the Fed to signal any tapering well in advance.

But just as important, developing markets look better insulated than in 2013.

It wasn’t just the taper tantrum itself that mattered for emerging markets, but the currency-market shifts during the subsequent year. The ICE Dollar Index rose by as much as 25% from the spring of 2014 to the spring of 2015. That surge disrupted years of planning by corporations and governments, which had anticipated a relatively weak dollar, something that seemed like the new normal for almost a decade.

That wouldn’t be the case today. For one, the dollar’s decline in 2020 was far smaller than its mid-2000s plunge. A similar climb would take the dollar into rarefied territory seen only between 2000 and 2002. That isn’t impossible but doesn’t seem likely.

Nor have emerging markets binged on dollar debt during the pandemic: On average, governments and companies in developing countries issued around $77.25 billion in longer-term dollar bonds between the first and third quarter of 2020 according to Bank for International Settlements data. That isn’t much higher than the $67.96 billion they issued each quarter on average for the previous three years.

The same countries’ net issuance of bonds with less than a year’s maturity, which are most sensitive to refinancing risk from rising interest rates, was negative during the first nine months of 2020.

So though developing economies would be hit in secondary markets for debt and equity if the dollar jumped back to pre-pandemic levels, it doesn’t look like actual new issuance has significantly risen to capitalize on a weaker dollar.

Nonresident portfolio flows into equity markets also weren’t overwhelming in 2020. Excluding China’s stock market, foreign buying of EM equities declined, according to the Institute of International Finance. Inflows picked up toward the end of the year, but EM stocks broadly haven’t received the sustained hot money flows that would pose a real risk. Though Indian equities were popular with international investors last year, frothy-looking equity markets such as South Korea’s have been lifted by domestic trading.

With a more cautious Fed, memories of the last panic firmly in mind and fewer signs that emerging-market issuers are borrowing dollars with abandon, the prospect of a panicked market reaction this time around seems less likely.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

