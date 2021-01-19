Emerging markets have less reason to fear the Fed

Emerging markets have less reason to fear the Fed2 min read . 04:02 PM IST
A more cautious Federal Reserve, a less cheap dollar and moderate inflows of foreign money make a ‘taper tantrum’ of the variety seen in 2013 less likely
Recent ructions in US government bond markets have revived discussions of a potential “taper tantrum," mirroring the expectations of a sudden rise in interest rates that came in 2013 as the Federal Reserve signaled its intention to cut back its enormous bond-buying program.
At the time, the news took investors by surprise and rocked emerging markets. There is less prospect of that this time: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says he wants the Fed to signal any tapering well in advance.
